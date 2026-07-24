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What is Scotiabank's Estimate for TC Energy FY2026 Earnings?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
TC Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Scotiabank trimmed its FY2026 EPS estimate for TC Energy to $3.75 from $3.83, while keeping a Sector Outperform rating and a $105 target price.
  • The new Scotiabank forecast is still above the consensus estimate of $3.55 per share, suggesting the bank remains more optimistic than the broader market.
  • TC Energy recently reported quarterly EPS of C$0.99 on C$3.86 billion in revenue, and the stock was trading near its 52-week high at C$98.46.
  • Interested in TC Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP - Free Report) NYSE: TRP - Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.83. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP - Get Free Report) NYSE: TRP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.86 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a C$103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised their price target on TC Energy from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$62.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$89.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$91.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$98.46 on Friday. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$64.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.52. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is C$96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$88.37. The company has a market cap of C$102.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Trevor Ebl sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.45, for a total transaction of C$467,250.00. Also, insider Yvonne Frame-Zawalykut sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.39, for a total value of C$147,585.00. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system. The company also owns or has interests in 11 power-generation facilities with a capacity of 6,600 megawatts.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for TC Energy (TSE:TRP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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