What is Scotiabank's Estimate for Vistra FY2026 Earnings?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vistra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst A. Weisel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.09. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vistra's current full-year earnings is $9.52 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Vistra's FY2027 earnings at $11.16 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion.

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Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Vistra and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Trading Down 4.7%

NYSE:VST opened at $152.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $219.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 244 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $37,332.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,918. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.41%.

More Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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