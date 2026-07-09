What is Scotiabank's Forecast for Nutrien FY2026 Earnings?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Nutrien in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.82. Scotiabank currently has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien's current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Nutrien's FY2027 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

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NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial raised Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Up 2.2%

NTR stock opened at $66.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $53.03 and a 52 week high of $85.36. The company's 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,463,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,386,546,000 after purchasing an additional 479,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 440.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,338,606 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,313,817 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,221,381 shares of the company's stock worth $834,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,651 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nutrien by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,307,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $821,326,000 after buying an additional 70,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,798,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $604,745,000 after buying an additional 189,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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