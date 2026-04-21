What is Scotiabank's Forecast for Stantec FY2026 Earnings?

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN - Free Report) NYSE: STN - Scotiabank lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will earn $6.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.11. Scotiabank has a "Outperform" rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Stantec's FY2027 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Stantec (TSE:STN - Get Free Report) NYSE: STN last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.12 billion during the quarter. Stantec had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 15.28%.

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Several other research firms have also weighed in on STN. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$163.00 to C$143.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$154.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$160.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STN

Stantec Price Performance

STN opened at C$125.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$122.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$114.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$160.05.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world's greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today's communities transcend geographic borders.

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