What is US Capital Advisors' Forecast for WES Q2 Earnings?

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. US Capital Advisors currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Midstream Partners' current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.25.

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Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of WES opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. Western Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $48.63.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 29.98%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Western Midstream Partners's payout ratio is presently 121.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 843.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company's stock.

More Western Midstream Partners News

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Midstream Partners this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors raised earnings forecasts across multiple periods. The firm increased its estimates for Q2 and Q3 2026 EPS to $0.90 and $0.89, respectively, and lifted its Q4 2026 estimate to $0.89. It also raised estimates for each quarter of 2027, with FY2027 EPS now projected at $3.76 versus $3.71 previously, and FY2028 EPS at $4.08 versus $4.02. The revisions suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the firm’s “Strong-Buy” rating.

The firm increased its estimates for Q2 and Q3 2026 EPS to $0.90 and $0.89, respectively, and lifted its Q4 2026 estimate to $0.89. It also raised estimates for each quarter of 2027, with FY2027 EPS now projected at $3.76 versus $3.71 previously, and FY2028 EPS at $4.08 versus $4.02. The revisions suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the firm’s “Strong-Buy” rating. Positive Sentiment: The updated forecasts are above the current-year consensus EPS estimate of $3.49, providing a potentially bullish earnings outlook for investors. WES previously reported quarterly EPS and revenue above analyst expectations, with revenue up 22.5% year over year.

The updated forecasts are above the current-year consensus EPS estimate of $3.49, providing a potentially bullish earnings outlook for investors. WES previously reported quarterly EPS and revenue above analyst expectations, with revenue up 22.5% year over year. Neutral Sentiment: Western Midstream Partners is valued near the upper end of its recent trading range. Its shares remain above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating positive technical momentum but also leaving less room for gains if new catalysts do not emerge.

Western Midstream Partners is valued near the upper end of its recent trading range. Its shares remain above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating positive technical momentum but also leaving less room for gains if new catalysts do not emerge. Negative Sentiment: A newly highlighted shelf filing is putting WES’s valuation story back in focus. While a shelf registration does not necessarily mean securities will be issued immediately, the potential for future capital raising can create dilution or supply-overhang concerns. Western Midstream Partners (WES) Shelf Filing Puts Its Valuation Story Back In Focus

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP NYSE: WES is a midstream energy infrastructure company that owns, operates and develops an integrated network of crude oil, natural gas and produced water gathering, processing, transportation and storage assets in the United States. The partnership's primary offerings include pipeline transportation, fractionation services, natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics and produced water handling. Through its fee-based and commodity-based contracts, Western Midstream provides its customers with essential services that support efficient energy production and distribution.

The company's asset portfolio spans key onshore basins, including the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado, and the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado.

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