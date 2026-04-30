What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Delek US Q1 Earnings?

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Delek US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.58) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.38). The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

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Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.68. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Scotiabank raised shares of Delek US to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Delek US from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of DK stock opened at $46.72 on Thursday. Delek US has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -133.50, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Delek US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek US news, EVP Denise Clark Mcwatters sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $495,464.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,520.68. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,289.50. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,409. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Delek US by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Delek US

Here are the key news stories impacting Delek US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Delek US reported $0.08 EPS vs. a consensus of ($0.60) and revenue of $2.65B vs. ~$2.36B consensus; the surprise on both EPS and top line is the primary driver behind the stock rally. Delek US Holdings Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results beat expectations — Delek US reported $0.08 EPS vs. a consensus of ($0.60) and revenue of $2.65B vs. ~$2.36B consensus; the surprise on both EPS and top line is the primary driver behind the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary supportive — CEO Avigal Soreq highlighted momentum from the Enterprise Optimization Plan and other value-creation initiatives on the earnings call/transcript, signaling improved cash-flow focus and execution that investors favor. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management commentary supportive — CEO Avigal Soreq highlighted momentum from the Enterprise Optimization Plan and other value-creation initiatives on the earnings call/transcript, signaling improved cash-flow focus and execution that investors favor. Positive Sentiment: Near-term analyst upgrades — Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate (now $0.36), which reinforces the narrative of improving quarterly profitability. (Zacks research note referenced in recent coverage.)

Near-term analyst upgrades — Zacks raised its Q3 2026 EPS estimate (now $0.36), which reinforces the narrative of improving quarterly profitability. (Zacks research note referenced in recent coverage.) Neutral Sentiment: Mixed longer-term analyst views — Scotiabank published higher multi-year EPS forecasts (FY2026/FY2027 figures well above consensus) but maintained a "Hold" rating, indicating conviction on upside is not unanimous among sell-side analysts.

Mixed longer-term analyst views — Scotiabank published higher multi-year EPS forecasts (FY2026/FY2027 figures well above consensus) but maintained a "Hold" rating, indicating conviction on upside is not unanimous among sell-side analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion — Recent write-ups examine DK's valuation after the share-price run; higher momentum has compressed some valuation metrics, so future upside may depend on continued earnings delivery. A Look At Delek US Holdings (DK) Valuation After Recent Share Price Momentum

Valuation discussion — Recent write-ups examine DK's valuation after the share-price run; higher momentum has compressed some valuation metrics, so future upside may depend on continued earnings delivery. Negative Sentiment: Longer-horizon estimate cut — Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS forecast (to $0.14), showing some caution about sustainable earnings power beyond the near term.

Longer-horizon estimate cut — Zacks trimmed its FY2028 EPS forecast (to $0.14), showing some caution about sustainable earnings power beyond the near term. Negative Sentiment: Margins and returns remain weak — Despite the quarter’s beat, Delek still showed a negative net margin and negative return on equity, highlighting ongoing profitability and capital-efficiency risks that could limit multiple expansion unless trends reverse. Earnings Summary and Call Materials

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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