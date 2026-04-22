What is Zacks Research's Estimate for EQT FY2027 Earnings?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT - Free Report) - Zacks Research lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.96 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.90. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT's current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT's Q1 2028 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.32. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 23.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Get EQT alerts: Sign Up

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on EQT from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EQT from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. EQT has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.46.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.94%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 58,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,593,611.52. This trade represents a 35.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 4,876 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $314,453.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,938.97. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,983. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in EQT by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in EQT by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company's stock.

Key EQT News

Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:

About EQT

EQT Corporation NYSE: EQT is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT's primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EQT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EQT wasn't on the list.

While EQT currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here