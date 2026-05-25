What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Flowserve Q2 Earnings?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2027 earnings estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flowserve's current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

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Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLS

Flowserve Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $69.63 on Monday. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $92.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowserve

In other Flowserve news, Director Brian D. Savoy acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 153,553 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Flowserve by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Flowserve by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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