What is Zacks Research's Estimate for HALO Q2 Earnings?

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics' current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.96 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS.

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A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3%

HALO opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.88. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.71.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, COO Cortney Caudill sold 8,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $599,087.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 7,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,200.20. This represents a 55.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 1,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.21, for a total transaction of $107,591.25. Following the sale, the director owned 43,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,324.49. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,107 shares of company stock worth $8,254,834. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Halozyme Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting improving profit expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting improving profit expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics. Positive Sentiment: Analysts now see stronger earnings in several quarters, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may reinforce the stock’s valuation outlook. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Analysts now see stronger earnings in several quarters, including Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, which may reinforce the stock’s valuation outlook. Neutral Sentiment: There was also a small increase in one near-term estimate for Q4 2026, while Q2 2026 was trimmed slightly and Q1 2028 was revised lower, indicating a mostly constructive but not uniformly higher forecast profile. Halozyme Therapeutics article

There was also a small increase in one near-term estimate for Q4 2026, while Q2 2026 was trimmed slightly and Q1 2028 was revised lower, indicating a mostly constructive but not uniformly higher forecast profile. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider sales by the CEO and a director were disclosed, but both were executed under pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans, which usually makes them less concerning to investors than discretionary selling. Halozyme Therapeutics article

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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