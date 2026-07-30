What is Zacks Research's Estimate for JBHT Q3 Earnings?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services' current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $280.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $286.30.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.5%

JBHT opened at $276.14 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $299.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50 day moving average price is $279.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.20. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services's payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, insider Bradley W. Hicks sold 7,644 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total value of $2,002,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,281,125.62. This trade represents a 24.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.49, for a total value of $1,017,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,045.04. This represents a 31.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,861. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summitry LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,765 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 232 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,622 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to move freight efficiently across North America, including intermodal, dedicated contract services, full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), final mile delivery and specialized transport.

In its intermodal segment, J.B. Hunt leverages a network of rail and truck assets to transport containers and trailers on major U.S.

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