What is Zacks Research's Estimate for KB Home Q3 Earnings?

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for KB Home in a report released on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home's current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KB Home from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $43.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.17.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBH

KB Home Stock Down 2.7%

KBH stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.34. KB Home has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $68.71.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.94%.The company's revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth about $4,019,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 57.7% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 14,358 shares of the construction company's stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company's stock.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. KB Home's payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home is an American homebuilding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1957, it was among the first homebuilders to go public, offering investors access to one of the nation's largest residential construction platforms. The company is structured to serve a broad spectrum of homebuyers, with a particular focus on first-time, first move-up and active adult segments. As a public company trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KBH, KB Home draws on decades of experience in land acquisition, construction and community planning.

At its core, KB Home designs and constructs single-family detached and attached homes, townhomes and condominium units.

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