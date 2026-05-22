What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Nutrien Q2 Earnings?

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nutrien in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nutrien's current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Nutrien from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $82.75.

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Nutrien Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.24. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Nutrien's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 310.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 133.0% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 699 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Nutrien

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Nutrien to $4.63 from $4.41, signaling improved expectations for the current year. Nutrien stock page

Zacks raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Nutrien to $4.63 from $4.41, signaling improved expectations for the current year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its Q2 2026 estimate to $2.47 from $2.38, Q3 2026 to $0.91 from $0.75, Q4 2026 to $0.91 from $0.81, and Q1 2028 to $0.76 from $0.64, which may support sentiment around near-term earnings strength. Nutrien stock page

The firm also lifted its Q2 2026 estimate to $2.47 from $2.38, Q3 2026 to $0.91 from $0.75, Q4 2026 to $0.91 from $0.81, and Q1 2028 to $0.76 from $0.64, which may support sentiment around near-term earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a Hold rating on Nutrien, suggesting analysts are not yet calling for a clear rerating higher. Nutrien stock page

Zacks maintained a rating on Nutrien, suggesting analysts are not yet calling for a clear rerating higher. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term profit expectations were trimmed, including FY2027 EPS to $3.66 from $4.29, FY2028 EPS to $4.09 from $4.59, Q1 2027 EPS to $0.61 from $0.68, Q2 2027 EPS to $1.24 from $1.87, and Q3 2027 EPS to $0.84 from $0.93, which could weigh on the stock. Nutrien stock page

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

Further Reading

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