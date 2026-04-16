What is Zacks Research's Estimate for O-I Glass Q3 Earnings?

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2027 earnings per share estimates for O-I Glass in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass' Q4 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. O-I Glass's revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get O-I Glass alerts: Sign Up

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.25. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock's fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 190,329 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,269,236 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 199,938 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key O-I Glass News

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O-I Glass, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O-I Glass wasn't on the list.

While O-I Glass currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here