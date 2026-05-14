What is Zacks Research's Estimate for O-I Glass Q3 Earnings?

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong Sell" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for O-I Glass' current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for O-I Glass' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. O-I Glass has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS.

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Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OI

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. O-I Glass has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randolph L. Burns bought 11,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $102,520.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president owned 133,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,246.24. This represents a 8.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darrow A. Abrahams bought 2,774 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $25,076.96. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 235,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,789.12. This trade represents a 1.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in O-I Glass by 36,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting O-I Glass

Here are the key news stories impacting O-I Glass this week:

Positive Sentiment: Two senior vice presidents recently bought shares, including Darrow A. Abrahams and Randolph L. Burns, signaling insider confidence in O-I Glass at recent prices. Insider Buying: O-I Glass NYSE: OI SVP Purchases 2,774 Shares of Stock

Two senior vice presidents recently bought shares, including Darrow A. Abrahams and Randolph L. Burns, signaling insider confidence in O-I Glass at recent prices. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests some traders are betting on a rebound in O-I Glass shares.

Unusually heavy call-option activity suggests some traders are betting on a rebound in O-I Glass shares. Neutral Sentiment: The company still has support from some institutional investors, and analysts’ consensus rating remains around Hold despite the recent negative revisions.

The company still has support from some institutional investors, and analysts’ consensus rating remains around despite the recent negative revisions. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.35 from $0.38, implying slower earnings growth than previously expected.

Zacks Research cut its Q1 2027 EPS estimate to $0.35 from $0.38, implying slower earnings growth than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Zacks also lowered Q2 2027 EPS to $0.46 from $0.58, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.66, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.38 from $0.47, and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.55 from $0.63.

Zacks also lowered Q2 2027 EPS to $0.46 from $0.58, Q3 2027 EPS to $0.58 from $0.66, Q4 2027 EPS to $0.38 from $0.47, and Q1 2028 EPS to $0.55 from $0.63. Negative Sentiment: The repeated analyst downgrades reinforce concerns after O-I Glass recently missed quarterly EPS estimates, even though revenue came in above expectations.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of glass containers, supplying the food and beverage, wine and spirits, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and personal care industries. Headquartered in Perrysburg, Ohio, the company produces a broad range of glass packaging solutions, including bottles and jars, designed to meet customer specifications for size, shape, color and performance. O-I leverages proprietary technologies in forming, decoration and quality control to serve both mass-market and premium brands.

Tracing its origins to the early 20th century through the merger of prominent regional glassmakers, the company adopted the Owens-Illinois name in 1929 before rebranding as O-I Glass in 2015.

Further Reading

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