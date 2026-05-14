What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Omnicell Q2 Earnings?

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Omnicell in a report released on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omnicell's current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Omnicell's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Omnicell had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.67%.The firm had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS.

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Several other research firms also recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $60.00 target price on Omnicell and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $59.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $43.17 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 7,405 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $256,879.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,717 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,112.73. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,698,000 after purchasing an additional 117,556 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 388.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Omnicell News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased Omnicell’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.27 from $0.87, signaling stronger expected profitability. Zacks estimate update for FY2026

Zacks Research increased Omnicell’s FY2026 EPS estimate to $1.27 from $0.87, signaling stronger expected profitability. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also raised FY2027 EPS to $1.34 from $1.13 and FY2028 EPS to $1.71 from $1.44, reinforcing a more optimistic long-term outlook. Zacks estimate update for FY2027 and FY2028

The analyst also raised FY2027 EPS to $1.34 from $1.13 and FY2028 EPS to $1.71 from $1.44, reinforcing a more optimistic long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Strong-Buy rating and raised estimates across several quarterly periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, and 2027 quarters. Zacks Strong-Buy rating and estimates

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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