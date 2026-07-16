What is Zacks Research's Estimate for Ovintiv Q4 Earnings?

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV - Free Report) - Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $2.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv's current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv's Q2 2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.85 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on OVV. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ovintiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Texas Capital raised Ovintiv to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

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Ovintiv Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of TSE OVV opened at C$78.70 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$50.13 and a 52-week high of C$86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$78.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$72.10. The stock has a market cap of C$22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.39.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($3.27) EPS for the quarter. Ovintiv had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of C$3.52 billion during the quarter.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is an oil and natural gas company actively engaged in the exploration for, and the development and production of, oil and natural gas reserves in the province of Alberta. Ovintiv's primary focus is on the scalable and repeatable condensate-rich Montney formation in the Pipestone and Wapiti areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

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