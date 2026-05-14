What is Zacks Research's Estimate for UPS FY2026 Earnings?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for United Parcel Service in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $7.16 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.20. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service's current full-year earnings is $7.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service's Q4 2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0%

United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.46 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $122.41. The business's fifty day moving average is $101.21 and its 200 day moving average is $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 6,667 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 422,499 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $41,568,000 after acquiring an additional 87,985 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,563 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 546,677 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,211 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its estimates for several near-term quarters, including Q2 2026 , Q3 2026 , Q1 2027 , and Q2 2027 , which suggests some improving earnings expectations in the nearer term.

Zacks Research raised its estimates for several near-term quarters, including , , , and , which suggests some improving earnings expectations in the nearer term. Neutral Sentiment: UPS continues to screen as a relatively inexpensive stock, with recent commentary noting a low forward P/E versus the broader sector, which may help attract value-focused investors. United Parcel Service (UPS) Among the Best Undervalued Stocks to Buy Under $100.

UPS continues to screen as a relatively inexpensive stock, with recent commentary noting a low forward P/E versus the broader sector, which may help attract value-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented on UPS in a broader market discussion, but the remarks were more opinion-based than a direct catalyst for the stock. Jim Cramer on United Parcel: “I Don’t Buy Stocks for Yield. I Buy Stocks for Growth”

Jim Cramer commented on UPS in a broader market discussion, but the remarks were more opinion-based than a direct catalyst for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut FY2026 EPS to $7.16 from $7.20, adding to concerns that earnings momentum may be slowing.

Zacks Research cut EPS to from $7.20, adding to concerns that earnings momentum may be slowing. Negative Sentiment: The firm also lowered Q4 2026 EPS to $2.67 from $2.91, Q3 2027 EPS to $1.69 from $1.72, Q4 2027 EPS to $3.08 from $3.29, FY2027 EPS to $7.37 from $7.56, and FY2028 EPS to $7.44 from $7.77, signaling a more cautious long-term outlook.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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