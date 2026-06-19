What is Zacks Research's Forecast for AMN Q2 Earnings?

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services' current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services' Q3 2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.50. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 99.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMN. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Trading Down 4.2%

AMN stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 3,681 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $114,368.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $556,681.19. This trade represents a 17.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 194,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 54.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,026 shares of the company's stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,908 shares of the company's stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc NYSE: AMN is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

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