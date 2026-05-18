What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Avnet FY2026 Earnings?

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Avnet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.48. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avnet's current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avnet's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avnet to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Avnet from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avnet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avnet from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.00.

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Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ AVT opened at $84.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.01. Avnet has a 12 month low of $44.25 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.15. Avnet had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 28.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 359,284 shares of the company's stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 78,851 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $3,783,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 420.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the company's stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 37,858 shares of the company's stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $762,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,983,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,023,648.76. The trade was a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Avnet's payout ratio is presently 54.47%.

Key Avnet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Avnet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America upgraded Avnet, boosting investor confidence and helping the shares rise. Avnet rises after rating upgrade at BofA

Bank of America upgraded Avnet, boosting investor confidence and helping the shares rise. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted the price target to $83.13, implying additional upside potential for Avnet (AVT) . Avnet price target increased by 23.48% to 83.13

Analysts lifted the price target to $83.13, implying additional upside potential for . Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised multiple forward earnings estimates, signaling expectations for stronger profitability in coming fiscal periods.

Zacks raised multiple forward earnings estimates, signaling expectations for stronger profitability in coming fiscal periods. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks lowered its Q3 2027 EPS estimate slightly, but kept a Strong-Buy rating and raised longer-term forecasts overall.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc NASDAQ: AVT is a global technology distributor and solutions provider specializing in the sourcing, design, and supply chain management of electronic components and embedded systems. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical components, as well as embedded hardware and software, cloud solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. Avnet's offerings aim to support customers through every stage of the product lifecycle, from initial prototype and design to production and end-of-life management.

Founded in 1921 by Charles Avnet, the company has evolved from a regional radio parts supplier into a multinational enterprise.

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