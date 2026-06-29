What is Zacks Research's Forecast for CFR FY2028 Earnings?

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will earn $10.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.90. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers' current full-year earnings is $10.54 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $133.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.73.

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Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Down 0.1%

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $155.18 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $155.41. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $574.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $587.28 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 22.86%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers's payout ratio is presently 40.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $124,118.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,062.48. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 28,818 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,827,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,722 shares of the bank's stock valued at $165,966,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the bank's stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 25.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,412 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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