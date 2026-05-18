What is Zacks Research's Forecast for CL Q2 Earnings?

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a research report issued on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Colgate-Palmolive's current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts: Sign Up

CL has been the subject of several other research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $100.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $88.20 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.54 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 329 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive's previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio is presently 82.49%.

Colgate-Palmolive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Colgate-Palmolive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders backed the company’s board, executive pay practices, and auditor, signaling continued investor support for management and governance. Article Title

Shareholders backed the company’s board, executive pay practices, and auditor, signaling continued investor support for management and governance. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research slightly lowered its longer-term earnings outlook for Colgate-Palmolive, including FY2027 to $4.01 from $4.15 and FY2028 to $4.39 from $4.44, while keeping estimates near the broader consensus.

Zacks Research slightly lowered its longer-term earnings outlook for Colgate-Palmolive, including FY2027 to $4.01 from $4.15 and FY2028 to $4.39 from $4.44, while keeping estimates near the broader consensus. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut near-term estimates, including FY2026 to $3.80 from $3.89, Q2 2026 to $0.95 from $0.97, Q3 2026 to $0.91 from $0.96, and Q4 2026 to $0.96 from $1.00, raising concern about modest earnings headwinds.

The firm also cut near-term estimates, including FY2026 to $3.80 from $3.89, Q2 2026 to $0.95 from $0.97, Q3 2026 to $0.91 from $0.96, and Q4 2026 to $0.96 from $1.00, raising concern about modest earnings headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Additional trims to 2027 and 2028 quarterly forecasts point to a softer earnings trajectory, which can weigh on sentiment for a stable consumer staples stock like Colgate-Palmolive.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Colgate-Palmolive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Colgate-Palmolive wasn't on the list.

While Colgate-Palmolive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here