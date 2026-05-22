What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Energizer Q1 Earnings?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Energizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energizer's current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Energizer's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $643.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $661.92 million. Energizer had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 144.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Energizer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Energizer from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Energizer from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENR

Energizer Price Performance

NYSE:ENR opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.81. Energizer has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $30.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.08, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 491,155 shares of the company's stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 125,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,561.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company's stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 426,632 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,923 shares of the company's stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,360 shares of the company's stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 41,166 shares of the company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, major shareholder Aqua Capital, Ltd. acquired 14,372 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $251,078.84. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 7,019,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,628,428.84. The trade was a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,215 shares of company stock worth $361,302. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Energizer's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Energizer News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Energizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Energizer to $3.54 from $3.37, suggesting better earnings power in the current fiscal year.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Energizer to $3.54 from $3.37, suggesting better earnings power in the current fiscal year. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 estimate to $0.60 from $0.45 and increased its Q1 2028 estimate to $0.65 from $0.49, indicating improving expectations for upcoming quarters.

The firm also lifted its Q1 2027 estimate to $0.60 from $0.45 and increased its Q1 2028 estimate to $0.65 from $0.49, indicating improving expectations for upcoming quarters. Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS forecast to $1.03 from $1.00, and its FY2027 estimate remains above the current consensus, reinforcing a relatively constructive longer-term view.

Zacks raised its Q3 2027 EPS forecast to $1.03 from $1.00, and its FY2027 estimate remains above the current consensus, reinforcing a relatively constructive longer-term view. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on Energizer, so the updates were not a full bullish call despite the higher earnings forecasts.

Zacks Research maintained a rating on Energizer, so the updates were not a full bullish call despite the higher earnings forecasts. Negative Sentiment: Some estimates were trimmed, including Q3 2026 EPS to $0.83 from $0.93, Q4 2026 EPS to $1.46 from $1.66, Q2 2027 EPS to $0.55 from $0.56, Q4 2027 EPS to $1.43 from $1.74, and FY2028 EPS to $3.82 from $3.93, which may temper enthusiasm.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company best known for its portfolio of portable power and lighting solutions. The company's primary business activities include the design, manufacture and marketing of batteries under the Energizer and Rayovac brands, as well as portable lighting products such as flashlights, headlamps and lanterns. Energizer also produces a range of automotive appearance and protection products, including tire inflators and repair kits, along with personal care offerings like aerosol insect repellents and sunscreen under licensed brands.

Founded in 2000 through the spin-off of the battery business from Ralston Purina Company, Energizer has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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