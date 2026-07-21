What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Groupon Q2 Earnings?

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Groupon in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the coupon company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Groupon's current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Groupon's FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Groupon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Groupon in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

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Groupon Trading Up 0.4%

Groupon stock opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. Groupon has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $117.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Groupon by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,299 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Groupon by 48.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,938 shares of the coupon company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Groupon by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,618 shares of the coupon company's stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the coupon company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants offering discounted goods, services and experiences. Through its website and mobile applications, Groupon provides time-limited deals across categories such as restaurants, travel, beauty and wellness, home services, and consumer products. Merchants partner with Groupon to attract new customers and drive foot traffic, leveraging the platform's targeted marketing tools and large subscriber base to promote special offers and vouchers.

Founded in Chicago in 2008 by Andrew Mason, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, Groupon pioneered the daily-deals model, quickly growing its user community and merchant network.

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