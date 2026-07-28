What is Zacks Research's Forecast for ITT FY2028 Earnings?

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of ITT in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $10.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.57. The consensus estimate for ITT's current full-year earnings is $7.89 per share.

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ITT has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $246.00 price objective on ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered ITT from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ITT from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

ITT Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $197.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. ITT has a 1 year low of $157.66 and a 1 year high of $225.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.87.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in ITT by 5.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 644.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,362 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 47.1% during the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other ITT news, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,894.19. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.386 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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