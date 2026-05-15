What is Zacks Research's Forecast for NOG FY2026 Earnings?

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas' current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.33.

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Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $23.35 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company's 50 day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 33.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $511.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,207 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.8% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 82,358 shares of the company's stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. Northern Oil and Gas's dividend payout ratio is presently -28.26%.

Trending Headlines about Northern Oil and Gas

Here are the key news stories impacting Northern Oil and Gas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near-term and medium-term earnings estimates for NOG across several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027. Higher EPS forecasts usually signal improving profitability expectations and can support investor sentiment. Northern Oil and Gas stock page

Zacks Research raised near-term and medium-term earnings estimates for NOG across several periods, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q4 2027, FY2026 and FY2027. Higher EPS forecasts usually signal improving profitability expectations and can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Northern Oil and Gas declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 7.7%. A sizable dividend can attract income-focused investors and may help support the share price. Northern Oil and Gas stock page

Northern Oil and Gas declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 7.7%. A sizable dividend can attract income-focused investors and may help support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: One longer-term estimate was trimmed slightly for FY2028 EPS to $3.02 from $3.06, but that looks minor relative to the broader run of estimate increases. Northern Oil and Gas stock page

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company's primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

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