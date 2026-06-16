What is Zacks Research's Forecast for Ovintiv Q2 Earnings?

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv's current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 8.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion.

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Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from an "outperform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ovintiv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Down 5.5%

OVV stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 42.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 174,090 shares of the company's stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 51,562 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $976,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 997,177 shares of the company's stock worth $39,079,000 after purchasing an additional 76,846 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 670.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,972 shares of the company's stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 39,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ovintiv's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Trending Headlines about Ovintiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Ovintiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Ovintiv’s earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, suggesting stronger profitability expectations ahead.

Zacks Research raised Ovintiv’s earnings estimates across multiple quarters and fiscal years, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, suggesting stronger profitability expectations ahead. Positive Sentiment: The analyst firm maintained a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing a constructive outlook for Ovintiv Inc. NYSE: OVV .

The analyst firm maintained a rating, reinforcing a constructive outlook for . Neutral Sentiment: One article noted a head-to-head contrast between Baytex Energy and Ovintiv, but it did not include a new company-specific operational update or material catalyst for OVV. Baytex Energy NYSE: BTE & Ovintiv NYSE: OVV Head-To-Head Contrast

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv's upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company's core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

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