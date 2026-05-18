What is Zacks Research's Forecast for THC Q3 Earnings?

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.08. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare's current full-year earnings is $17.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare's Q4 2026 earnings at $4.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.52 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $17.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on THC. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $283.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $257.00 to $238.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $265.00 to $213.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.16.

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Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:THC opened at $196.39 on Monday. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $146.60 and a one year high of $247.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total transaction of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,983,853.13. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total transaction of $1,865,555.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,111 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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