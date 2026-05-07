Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Earnings Miss

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $44.87 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 3217695 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.73.

The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Whirlpool's revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS.

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Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. Whirlpool's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Key Whirlpool News

Here are the key news stories impacting Whirlpool this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Whirlpool to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Whirlpool from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $72.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whirlpool

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Whirlpool Stock Down 12.0%

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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