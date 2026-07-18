White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,140.19 and traded as high as $2,239.95. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $2,213.5770, with a volume of 12,572 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Research Report on White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2,094.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,140.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.00) by ($8.59). White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $515.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,322 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,294,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,545,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company's stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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