Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" from Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Buy" by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.55.

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Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotia boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCP

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TSE:WCP opened at C$16.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.01. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.79 and a 12-month high of C$17.34. The business's 50 day moving average is C$15.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.50.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Whitecap Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently 99.95%.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In other Whitecap Resources news, insider Travis Bjarne Tweit acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$46,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 230,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,563,557.92. This trade represents a 1.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Joseph Adam Wong acquired 7,500 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.46 per share, with a total value of C$108,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 111,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,611,075.36. This trade represents a 7.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $481,010. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

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