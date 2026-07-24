WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.8333.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYFI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on WhiteFiber from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on WhiteFiber from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on WhiteFiber from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WhiteFiber by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,394 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in WhiteFiber during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteFiber in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000.

WhiteFiber Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:WYFI opened at $27.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -18.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. WhiteFiber has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $46.87. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $31.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). WhiteFiber had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WhiteFiber will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteFiber Company Profile

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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