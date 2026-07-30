WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI) Trading Up 20.1% - Should You Buy?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) shot up 20.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $24.7230. 379,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,566,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYFI has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on WhiteFiber from $13.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteFiber from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of WhiteFiber in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WhiteFiber

WhiteFiber Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $999.92 million and a PE ratio of -17.99.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter. WhiteFiber had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 45.24%.The business's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteFiber, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Situational Awareness LP bought a new position in shares of WhiteFiber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,770,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of WhiteFiber by 426.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,177 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WhiteFiber in the third quarter worth $9,105,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in WhiteFiber in the third quarter worth $8,382,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in WhiteFiber in the fourth quarter worth $3,873,000.

WhiteFiber Company Profile

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”). Our Tier-3 data centers provide hosting and colocation services. Our cloud services support generative AI workstreams, especially training and inference.

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