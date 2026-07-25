Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

WHWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Whitehawk Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whitehawk Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHWK. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Whitehawk Therapeutics by 12,761.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,861 shares of the company's stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 52,450 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHWK opened at $3.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitehawk Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

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