Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.95, but opened at $72.58. Willdan Group shares last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 155,132 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLDN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willdan Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $125.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Price Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.89. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 7.71%.Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willdan Group news, Director Steven A. Cohen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $490,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,705,865.18. The trade was a 22.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1,915.4% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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