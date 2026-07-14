Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Price Up 7.9% - Here's What Happened

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.98 and last traded at $76.94. 76,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 355,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Willdan Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.67.

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Willdan Group Trading Up 5.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Willdan Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $92.17 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 56,676 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $5,190,388.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,851,499.50. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 601.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 51,753 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 174,800 shares of the construction company's stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Willdan Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 199,671 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 69,835 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,805 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

Further Reading

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