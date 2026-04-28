Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Trading Up 5% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $70.28. 222,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 325,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.91.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WLDN has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point set a $125.00 target price on Willdan Group in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Willdan Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.67.

View Our Latest Report on WLDN

Willdan Group Stock Up 8.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.78. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 7.71%.The firm had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.50 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In other news, Director Steven A. Cohen sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $490,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,865.18. This represents a 22.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $2,658,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,075,270 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $103,968,000 after purchasing an additional 229,357 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

Further Reading

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