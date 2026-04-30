Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $92.1670 million for the quarter. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

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Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.78. Willdan Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.50 million. On average, analysts expect Willdan Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Willdan Group Trading Up 0.2%

WLDN stock opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willdan Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willdan Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WLDN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven A. Cohen sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $490,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,705,865.18. This represents a 22.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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