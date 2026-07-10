William J.G. Griffith Acquires 610,291 Shares of Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Stock

Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith purchased 610,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,639.62. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 610,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,639.62. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Netskope alerts: Sign Up

Netskope Price Performance

NASDAQ NTSK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,986,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,431,445. Netskope Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.59 million for the quarter. The firm's revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netskope from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Netskope in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair set a $21.00 target price on Netskope in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Netskope from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Netskope

Key Stories Impacting Netskope

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director William J.G. Griffith bought 610,291 shares at $11.82 each, a sizable insider purchase that can signal confidence in Netskope’s outlook. SEC filing

Director William J.G. Griffith bought 610,291 shares at $11.82 each, a sizable insider purchase that can signal confidence in Netskope’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners VIII also bought 610,291 shares at the same price, reinforcing the view that key insiders see value around current levels. SEC filing

Major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners VIII also bought 610,291 shares at the same price, reinforcing the view that key insiders see value around current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company recently reported June short interest at 26.9 million shares, up 76.4% from mid-June and equal to 8.9% of shares sold short, which suggests a meaningful bearish bet but not necessarily an immediate catalyst.

The company recently reported June short interest at 26.9 million shares, up 76.4% from mid-June and equal to 8.9% of shares sold short, which suggests a meaningful bearish bet but not necessarily an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Lightspeed Venture Partners sold shares on multiple recent dates, including 219,075 shares at $12.23 and smaller sales at $11.70, which can be viewed as insider profit-taking. SEC filing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netskope

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Netskope by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Netskope by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,617 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Netskope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netskope, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netskope wasn't on the list.

While Netskope currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here