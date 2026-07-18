Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Get Williams Companies alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on WMB

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of WMB opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.57. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies's revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 283,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,999,071.44. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,511,789.12. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,182,655. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 127.9% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 219,413 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $16,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,156 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $595,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams Companies wasn't on the list.

While Williams Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here