Willis Lease Finance (WLFC) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts: Sign Up

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.43. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

Willis Lease Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Willis Lease Finance's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Willis Lease Finance from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Freedom Capital downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Lease Finance presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WLFC

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 15,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $1,161,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,888 shares in the company, valued at $33,676,824.72. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 742.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 337 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation NASDAQ: WLFC is an independent global provider of aircraft engine leasing, trading and aftermarket services. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the United States, the company specializes in offering short- and long-term operating leases for jet engines and auxiliary power units. Through its broad engine portfolio, Willis Lease Finance supports a wide range of commercial aircraft across various operators, including major airlines, regional carriers and other leasing companies.

In addition to leasing solutions, Willis Lease Finance offers comprehensive engine trading and asset management services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Willis Lease Finance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Willis Lease Finance wasn't on the list.

While Willis Lease Finance currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here