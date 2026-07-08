Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $382.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $374.00 to $382.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 30.02% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WTW. BMO Capital Markets raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $379.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $363.00 to $354.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $349.33.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $293.81. 172,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $261.47 and its 200 day moving average is $290.76. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $240.61 and a fifty-two week high of $352.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Willis Towers Watson Public to $381 from $380 and reiterated an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga price target update

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on Willis Towers Watson Public to $381 from $380 and reiterated an outperform rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research increased multiple EPS estimates for WTW, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead.

Zacks Research increased multiple EPS estimates for WTW, including FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028, signaling stronger expected profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also highlighted WTW as a long-term value idea, citing its specialty pipeline, AI-driven margin expansion, and the Newfront acquisition as growth drivers. Zacks article on valuation and growth

Zacks also highlighted WTW as a long-term value idea, citing its specialty pipeline, AI-driven margin expansion, and the Newfront acquisition as growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $303 from $322 and kept an equal-weight rating, which is less bullish but still above the current share price. Benzinga rating update

Barclays cut its price target to $303 from $322 and kept an equal-weight rating, which is less bullish but still above the current share price. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed peers on Tuesday despite daily gains, suggesting the recent move is being driven more by analyst revisions than broad sector momentum.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

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