Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $380.00 to $381.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target points to a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $341.00 to $283.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $353.00 to $338.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.80.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.2%

WTW traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.50. 97,255 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,057. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $240.61 and a one year high of $352.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke acquired 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. This trade represents a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Willis Towers Watson Public

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for WTW across several future quarters and full years, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting analysts see stronger long-term profitability and earnings momentum. Why Willis Towers Watson (WTW) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates for WTW across several future quarters and full years, including FY2026, FY2027, and FY2028, suggesting analysts see stronger long-term profitability and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: WTW continues to be highlighted as a value-oriented stock, with Zacks framing it as a long-term “top value” idea, which can attract investors looking for a stable, earnings-driven name.

WTW continues to be highlighted as a value-oriented stock, with Zacks framing it as a long-term “top value” idea, which can attract investors looking for a stable, earnings-driven name. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on WTW to $303 from $322 while keeping an equal-weight rating, indicating a more cautious near-term view even though the target still implies modest upside.

Barclays lowered its price target on WTW to $303 from $322 while keeping an equal-weight rating, indicating a more cautious near-term view even though the target still implies modest upside. Neutral Sentiment: A separate MarketWatch headline noted the stock underperformed peers on Tuesday despite daily gains, suggesting the move was not driven by a major company-specific event.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

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