WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.8750.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get WillScot alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on WillScot

WillScot Stock Down 1.0%

WSC opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. WillScot has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company's 50-day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $548.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.17 million. WillScot had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that WillScot will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. WillScot's dividend payout ratio is presently -73.68%.

Insider Activity at WillScot

In related news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $111,896.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 414,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,409.28. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,781 shares of company stock worth $4,205,113. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of WillScot

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WillScot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WillScot wasn't on the list.

While WillScot currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here