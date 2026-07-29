Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $185.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 15.77%.Wingstop's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Wingstop's conference call:

Second-quarter domestic same-store sales declined 7.5% , as financially pressured core consumers reduced frequency, particularly in urban and lower-income trade areas. The company lowered its full-year domestic same-store sales outlook to a 4%–6% decline.

, as financially pressured core consumers reduced frequency, particularly in urban and lower-income trade areas. The company lowered its full-year domestic same-store sales outlook to a 4%–6% decline. Wingstop reported system-wide sales growth of 5.3%, adjusted EBITDA growth of 12.5%, and net income growth of 16.9%, supported by new restaurant openings and lower wing costs. Management said adjusted EBITDA growth could still be double-digit for the full year.

The national launch of Club Wingstop is tracking ahead of expectations, with enrollments 22% above plan, loyalty sales representing nearly half of first-party digital sales, and roughly 70% of members returning for another visit. Management views the platform as a long-term tool for personalized offers and higher frequency.

is tracking ahead of expectations, with enrollments 22% above plan, loyalty sales representing nearly half of first-party digital sales, and roughly 70% of members returning for another visit. Management views the platform as a long-term tool for personalized offers and higher frequency. Development momentum remains strong, with global unit growth guidance reiterated at 15%–16%, record development commitments, expansion planned in India and Poland, and more than 300 U.S. restaurants opened over the past 12 months. The company also plans to acquire 13 restaurants for approximately $32 million, creating potential for 25 additional locations.

Management plans to emphasize value-per-person messaging, flavor innovation, and improved execution through Smart Kitchen after tests such as the 30-for-$30 bundle increased first-party average tickets by nearly 17%. Executives expect a ratable improvement in sales trends during the second half, though the timing and effectiveness remain uncertain.

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Wingstop Trading Up 5.0%

WING traded up $6.69 on Wednesday, reaching $141.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,822. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.79. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $116.35 and a fifty-two week high of $381.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $190.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Wingstop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wingstop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Wingstop from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $255.81.

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Wingstop News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations: Wingstop reported fiscal second-quarter EPS of $1.18, up from $1.00 a year earlier and above the $1.02 analyst consensus. The earnings outperformance is the clearest positive catalyst for WING . Wingstop Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Wingstop reported fiscal second-quarter EPS of $1.18, up from $1.00 a year earlier and above the $1.02 analyst consensus. The earnings outperformance is the clearest positive catalyst for . Positive Sentiment: Strong unit expansion continued: Wingstop opened 102 net new restaurants during the quarter, driving 16% unit growth. System-wide sales reached approximately $1.4 billion, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy. Wingstop Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results

Wingstop opened 102 net new restaurants during the quarter, driving 16% unit growth. System-wide sales reached approximately $1.4 billion, supporting the company’s long-term growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Revenue growth and shareholder return: Quarterly revenue increased 6.5% year over year, and the company declared a dividend. These developments may reinforce confidence in Wingstop’s financial position and capital-allocation plans. Wingstop Dividend and Leadership Announcement

Quarterly revenue increased 6.5% year over year, and the company declared a dividend. These developments may reinforce confidence in Wingstop’s financial position and capital-allocation plans. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed forecasts: Sales of $185.56 million fell short of the $190.25 million consensus estimate. The miss suggests that earnings strength did not fully translate into top-line performance. Wingstop Misses Q2 Revenue Estimates

Sales of $185.56 million fell short of the $190.25 million consensus estimate. The miss suggests that earnings strength did not fully translate into top-line performance. Negative Sentiment: Consumer spending pressured same-store sales: Management attributed a decline in comparable-store sales to weaker consumer spending. This is a concern because sustained traffic or sales weakness could limit the benefit of Wingstop’s rapid unit growth. Consumer Spending Pressures Wingstop Same-Store Sales

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,111,089 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $503,475,000 after buying an additional 58,386 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,173,613 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $279,895,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 296.2% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 950,521 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $239,227,000 after acquiring an additional 710,621 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 675,301 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $161,054,000 after acquiring an additional 31,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,397 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $175,912,000 after purchasing an additional 93,930 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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