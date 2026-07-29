Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $147.11 and last traded at $144.8050. Approximately 701,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,142,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.87.

The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $185.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Wingstop News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings exceeded expectations: Wingstop reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, topping the $1.02 analyst consensus and rising from $1.00 a year earlier. Quarterly revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.56 million. Wingstop fiscal second-quarter financial results

Wingstop reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 per share, topping the $1.02 analyst consensus and rising from $1.00 a year earlier. Quarterly revenue increased 6.5% year over year to $185.56 million. Positive Sentiment: Restaurant expansion remained strong: Wingstop added 102 net new locations during the quarter, representing 16% unit growth. Continued restaurant openings support the company’s long-term sales and royalty growth strategy. Wingstop fiscal second-quarter financial results

Wingstop added 102 net new locations during the quarter, representing 16% unit growth. Continued restaurant openings support the company’s long-term sales and royalty growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Dividend and leadership updates: Wingstop declared a dividend and announced changes intended to strengthen its legal leadership, providing a modest shareholder-return and governance benefit. Wingstop dividend and legal leadership announcement

Wingstop declared a dividend and announced changes intended to strengthen its legal leadership, providing a modest shareholder-return and governance benefit. Neutral Sentiment: National Chicken Wing Day promotions: Wingstop is offering Wing Week and other promotional deals. The campaign could boost traffic and brand engagement, although discounts may limit near-term profitability and are unlikely to materially change the earnings outlook. National Chicken Wing Day deals

Wingstop is offering Wing Week and other promotional deals. The campaign could boost traffic and brand engagement, although discounts may limit near-term profitability and are unlikely to materially change the earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed forecasts: Second-quarter revenue of $185.56 million fell short of the $190.25 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about demand and sales productivity despite the EPS beat. Wingstop misses second-quarter revenue estimates

Second-quarter revenue of $185.56 million fell short of the $190.25 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about demand and sales productivity despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Same-store sales declined: Management attributed the comparable-sales weakness to pressure on consumer spending. This is a key concern because it suggests existing restaurants are experiencing softer demand, even as the store base expands. Wingstop same-store sales decline

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wingstop from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Wingstop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $255.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WING

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,564 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $18,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 35.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Wingstop Stock Up 7.3%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.07 and a 200-day moving average of $190.57. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.79.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Further Reading

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