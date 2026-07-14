Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

WING has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Wingstop from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wingstop from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.19.

Get Wingstop alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ WING opened at $154.06 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.79. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $381.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $183.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Wingstop's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Wingstop by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,564 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,381,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wingstop, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wingstop wasn't on the list.

While Wingstop currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here