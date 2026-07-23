Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 12-Month Low - What's Next?

Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $337.78 and last traded at $337.38, with a volume of 24600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $351.97.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Winmark in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Winmark

Winmark Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $388.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.33). Winmark had a net margin of 47.09% and a negative return on equity of 99.47%. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 million.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Winmark's payout ratio is 37.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 141.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 265.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 190 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Winmark by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 213 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company's stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation NASDAQ: WINA is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children's and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato's Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark's franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

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