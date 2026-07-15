Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $163.7290, with a volume of 160762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.36.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,303 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $492,014.88. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $454,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,895.85. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 13,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

Further Reading

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