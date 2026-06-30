Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives "Buy" Rating from DA Davidson

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the bank's stock. DA Davidson's price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.83% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WTFC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $170.58.

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Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.11. 110,968 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $119.61 and a 12-month high of $163.36. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,014.88. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $454,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,895.85. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 231.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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