Go Pro
→ DOJ Admits It In Court—Your Cash Can Be Seized Without Warning (From Priority Gold) (Ad)tc pixel

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Wipro logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wipro reported quarterly EPS of $0.03, matching Wall Street’s consensus estimate. The company also posted a net margin of 14.25% and return on equity of 14.97%.
  • The stock was slightly higher after the report, opening at $1.84, up 0.3% on the day. Wipro is trading near its 12-month low of $1.80, well below its 52-week high of $3.12.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak, with MarketBeat showing a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a price target of $1.70. JPMorgan and Weiss Ratings both recently downgraded the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03, Zacks reports. Wipro had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

Wipro Trading Up 0.3%

WIT opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Wipro has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,531,368 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $137,829,000 after buying an additional 19,114,904 shares during the period. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $39,525,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Wipro by 165.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,044,840 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wipro by 298.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,690,677 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 25.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,305,291 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $56,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WIT shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Wipro from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wipro from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.20 to $1.70 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Sell" and a consensus price target of $1.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wipro

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited NYSE: WIT is an Indian multinational corporation that provides information technology, consulting and business process services. Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, the company traces its origins to 1945 when it was founded as Western India Vegetable Products and later diversified into technology and IT services. Today Wipro positions itself as a provider of enterprise IT solutions and digital transformation services for large and mid-sized organizations across multiple industries.

The company's service portfolio includes application development and maintenance, cloud and infrastructure services, data analytics and AI, cybersecurity, digital consulting, product engineering and research and development, as well as business process services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Wipro Right Now?

Before you consider Wipro, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wipro wasn't on the list.

While Wipro currently has a Strong Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Under $1 while the market panics
Under $1 while the market panics
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
ALT SL: These Two Men Who Picked Nvidia Say: “Buy this Elon Supplier”
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines